Motiwala new member of IU faculty

Islamabad : Well-known industrialist, businessman, and social worker Muhammad Zubair Motiwala has joined Iqra University (IU) as Professor of Practice, says a press release.

Motiwala is the founding chairman of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry, managing director of Diamond Textile (Pvt.) Ltd, chairman of the Businessmen Group, and director of Motiwala Industries.

“I am grateful to the chancellor and vice chancellor of Iqra University for giving me this opportunity. InshaAllah, I intend to do justice with the honour that is given to me”, said Motiwala.

He has served as the Chairman of the Sindh Board of Investment from July 2011 till October 2013. He was the Investment Advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh from January 2009 to July 2011.