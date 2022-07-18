Govt must develop ‘buffer zones’ to avoid human-wildlife conflicts

Islamabad : The government should introduce a strategy to develop buffer zones in the forest areas to avoid human-wildlife conflicts, especially after the return of rare species like leopards to their old natural habitats.

According to the details, when the coronavirus pandemic emerged in early 2020 the government introduced lockdowns to control the spread of this disease. This led to the return of the wildlife species to their natural habitats due to a reduction in human interventions in the forest areas.

The reduced flow of traffic in the hilly and forest areas due to lockdowns played a major role and helped wildlife thrive in their habitats. When the routine activities were resumed in the hilly areas and vehicular traffic increased with the passage of time the human-wildlife conflicts started to emerge in various areas.

In some cases, the local people either severely injured wildlife species like leopards or killed them to protect their own lives. Many such incidents were also reported in Murree hills areas.

The crop damage and livestock depredation by the wildlife species have also become a problem in many hilly areas where the local people are forced to treat them as their ‘enemy’. The most problematic animals for livestock depredation are leopards and jackals, whereas highly problematic animals for crop damage are wild boar, especially in the Murree hills area.

Numerous nonlethal approaches are also available to reduce human-wildlife conflict, and these approaches are often preferable for species of conservation concern. These include methods to separate wild animals from people and livestock and the use of guard animals and mechanical tools to deter wildlife.

The wildlife experts were of the view that human-wildlife conflicts can be reduced by certain measures like developing protected areas and buffer zones, enhancing the safety of people and wildlife to create mutual benefits of coexistence, and obtaining knowledge about wildlife animals before camping, hiking, or venturing into forest areas.

They said the development of a buffer zone in the recently established Leopard Preservation Zone in Margalla Hills National Park has proved to be greatly helpful in preventing human-wildlife conflict.