Denmark’s Nielsen out of Tour de France with Covid

RODEZ: Danish rider Magnus Cort Nielsen has pulled out of the Tour de France after testing positive for Covid-19, his EF team announced on Sunday.
Nielsen, who won stage 10 at Megeve, becomes the seventh rider to quit the three-week race with the virus.
"Magnus Cort woke up this morning with a headache and fever and has since tested positive for COVID-19," his team said.
“He will not start stage 15 of the Tour de France. His medical evaluation is ongoing. Heal up champ.”
Nielsen wore the polka dot mountain points jersey for several days after claiming it on stage two at home in Denmark.
