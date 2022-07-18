PSG arrive in Japan for three-game tour

Ag AFP

TOKYO: Paris Saint-Germain’s star-studded squad landed in Japan Sunday for a three-game tour against local teams, with new manager Christophe Galtier hoping to make a strong start with the French giants.

PSG, featuring attacking trio Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi, will take on J-League sides Kawasaki Frontale, Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka during their 10-day stay in Japan.

The French champions will then head to Israel to face Cup-winners Nantes in the French Super Cup in Tel Aviv on August 31.

Galthier will lead PSG for the first time since arriving from Nice to take over from Mauricio Pochettino in the summer, and the 55-year-old is eager to get started.

"We have three games against very good opposition," Galthier said at a Tokyo press conference in front of around 100 reporters.