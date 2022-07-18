Afzal hopes to bring medal from CWG

KARACHI: The country's experienced gymnast Mohammad Afzal is the embodiment of persistent struggle. He is the oldest athlete in the Pakistan's contingent which is set to feature in the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.

Making his international debut in 2003 in Al-Fajr event in Iran, podium finish in Birmingham may be a distant dream for the Lahore-born WAPDA's gymnast but the super-fit man is determined to do something respectable for the country in the quadrennial event.

“I have worked very hard and inshaAllah will put in my best in Birmingham,” Afzal told 'The News' in an interview. Afzal, who will be playing for the first time in the Commonwealth Games, will flex his muscles in six events during the Games which England will be staging for the first time since it was last hosted in Manchester in 2002.

THe athlete has also the experience of playing in the 2006 Doha Asian Games and 2014 Incheon Asian Games. He missed the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games due to financial issues.

Gymnastics has been the most deprived sport in Pakistan. Politics and existence of parallel bodies, at times, have completely destroyed the game. But still there are athletes like Afzal who have kept the game alive in the country.

“There is an immense talent in Pakistan in gymnastics but it needs the attention of the state. The game needs proper infrastructure. You know there is no specific gymnastics hall in Pakistan where we can practice. I am using WAPDA Sports Complex hall and managing preparation for the upcoming events but there is a dire need of proper halls and equipment for this game in the entire country,” Afzal said.

The country's veteran gymnast has been using 50-year old equipment and will be moving to Birmingham where he will have to perform through quality equipment. “Yes, it makes a difference. If you are to perform in an international circuit you need to practice with the international standard equipment at home,” Afzal said.

Gymnastics is such a neglected discipline that during his entire 19-year international career, he has so far been given only Rs20,000 from the state machinery as prize money. Former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had handed him the same amount after he had won two golds in the Indo-Pak Series in India in 2004.

“Yes this is the only encouragement which I have received. Besides this my own department WAPDA has kept honouring me at times for performances,” Afzal said.

Asked why he has stuck to a discipline for two decades despite having got nothing from it, Afzal said, it is the love which has kept them both together. “Gymnastics is my passion and that is why I have been playing this for years despite having earned little through it,” he said.

Despite this awkward situation, Afzal's 12-year old son is also practicing gymnastics. “Yes, my son also loves this sport and is playing,” he said. Having claimed bronze in the South Asian Gymnastics Championship in Dhaka in 2011, Afzal also has tried to play in the Olympics Qualifiers but could not do so due to lack of equipment.

“For featuring in the Olympics Qualifiers you need to prepare two exercises. I prepared one and was making the other which was life-threatening. I also once received a severe neck injury as you have to do that exercise with top speed which is very fatal. Had I got quality equipment I could not only have played in the Olympics Qualifiers but also could have earned a medal at that stage. Since I felt that it would be life-threatening so I abandoned that mission,” Afzal recalled.

Asked how he still reigns supreme at the national level despite his growing age, he said: “It depends on fitness. If you are fit you can perform even at 45,” while quoting a couple of examples of the world-level gymnasts who have proved their worth at the Olympics stage despite their growing age.

Afzal said that gymnastics is the most demanding sport. “You need proper equipment, training, rest and diet. If you miss any one thing from the menu your success chances get down,” he said.

Afzal said that he had topped the trials for the Commonwealth Games.

He will also feature in the Islamic Games which are slated to be held in Konya, Turkey, from August 9-18.

Afzal has to his credit six national titles, 12 runners-up titles and for 20 times he has finished third. During his 19-year international career he has only featured in 10 to 12 events which is extremely poor participation.