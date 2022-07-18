Babar played gem of an innings: Yousuf

ISLAMABAD: Batting coach Mohammad Yousaf termed Babar Azam’s innings-saving century at Galle on the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka as the best he has seen in recent times.
“It is never easy to play such an innings under pressure. When the ball was turning sharply and Jayasuriya was getting all kinds of help from the pitch, playing such a knock is something special. He had done that during the Test against Australia and here has come up with even a better show. The way Babar stayed firm in the company of tail-enders was rare. It is never easy to keep one end intact with the hope that someone will stay longer to help him (Babar) out. I am really impressed with tail-enders especially Naseem Shah for showing resilience and making sure that Babar goes on to hit a century and take Pakistan's total closer to host first innings total,” he said.
Yousaf said that he and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq were sure of raising a good total even when Pakistan were seven down before reaching three figures mark. “Till the time Babar was there, we were sure that Pakistan had a chance of getting closer to Sri Lanka’s first innings total. Tail-enders' support was marvelous. Naseem played brilliantly and ensured he stays there till the end. You cannot see a better inning played with utmost patience. Babar has shown others how to be consistent and void of pressure. Babar’s was a mature innings, full of patience and quality.”
Yousaf who was one of the best batsmen in international cricket during his heyday said that the best way to counter quality bowling is to play under your chin. “Negotiate the ball while playing under the chin. This is the best strategy to play quality bowling. Here the ball is turning and you need patience and control to play a long innings.”
