Babar leads Pakistan fightback with defiant ton in Sri Lanka Test

Ag AFP

GALLE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam made a defiant 119 to thwart a Sri Lankan spin attack led by Prabath Jayasuriya on day two of an evenly poised first Test on Sunday.

Azam single-handedly took the tourists to just four runs short of Sri Lanka’s 222 as he put on a 70-run tenth-wicket stand with Naseem Shah, who made five not out from 52 balls, in Galle.

Sri Lanka were 36 for one at stumps after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne fell lbw to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, for 16.

Oshada Fernando, on 17, and nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha, on three, were batting when bad light stopped play for the day with the hosts leading by 40 runs in their second innings.

Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka’s go-to spinner as he claimed his third successive haul of five wickets or more to rattle the opposition batting, which slumped to 85-7 before lunch and then 148-9 in the second session.

But Azam kept up the fight and reached his seventh Test century with a four and single off mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana as he jumped to celebrate.

“I have not seen an innings like that for a long time,” batting coach Mohammed Yousuf said of Azam’s knock.

“To be under so much pressure and the ball turning a lot, he played with a lot of patience and took the tailenders along.

“A knock with so much patience, on a difficult track and especially the way he handled Jayasuriya. I am speechless.”

Theekshana, who took two wickets, finally got the star batsman trapped lbw to end the Pakistan innings on 218 in the final session.

Azam got help from the lower-order batsmen including Yasir Shah (18), Hasan Ali (17) and Naseem, as Pakistan managed 133 runs from the final three wickets.

Azam, who began the day on one, shielded number 11 Naseem by facing most of the balls in a defiant show of batting.

The 27-year-old, who tops the one-day and Twenty20 world batting rankings and is placed fourth in Tests, also crossed the milestone of 10,000 international runs across three formats.

For Sri Lanka, it was a taste of their own medicine after they had fought back from 133-8 on day one, when Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won the toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 222 all out

Pakistan 1st Innings

Shafique lbw b Jayasuriya 13

Imam lbw b Rajitha 2

Ali lbw b Jayasuriya 3

Azam lbw b Theekshana 119

Rizwan c b Mendis 19

Agha lbw b Jayasuriya 5

Nawaz c Fernando b Jayasuriya 5

Afridi lbw b Jayasuriya 0

Shah c Silva b Theekshana 18

Ali c Chandimal b Mendis 17

Naseem not out 5

Extras: (b5, lb1, nb1, w5) 12

Total: (all out, 90.5 overs) 218

Fall of wickets: 1-12 , 2-21, 3-24, 4-64, 5-73, 6-85, 7-85, 8-112, 9-148, 10-218

Bowling: Rajitha 11-2-42-1 (w5, nb1), Theekshana 25.5-6-68-2, Jayasuriya 39-10-82-5, R. Mendis 13-2-18-2, De Silva 2-0-2-0

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings

Oshada Fernando not out 17

Karunaratne (c) lbw b Nawaz 16

Kasun Rajitha not out 3

Total: 11.5 Ov (RR: 3.04) 36/1

Yet to bat: Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella †, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya

Fall: 1-33

Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-1-16-0, Mohammad Nawaz 5-0-12-1, Agha Salman 2.5-1-8-0

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus