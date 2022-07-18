Out of order

Taking advantage of the fame he had built through his sporting career, Imran Khan burst onto the political scene in the late 90s. Initially, he espoused a very progressive platform and was generally perceived as a breath of fresh air amidst Pakistan’s stale dynastic politics. After more than two decades of struggle, he finally became prime minister in 2018. Unfortunately, this is where things began to fall apart for the former cricket star. Khan and his party became experts in the art of the U-turn, reneging on many of the promises that they had made on the campaign trail. Furthermore, Khan fostered an extremely antagonistic mindset among his young followers, who became notorious for abusive language and online harassment of political opponents, journalists and others.

Now that he has been removed from power, Khan has launched an all-out attack on all those he believes responsible for his fall, including independent institutions like the courts. He claims to be the victim of a foreign conspiracy. This behaviour is intolerable; the institutions must take all legal steps to prevent Khan and his party from maligning the constitutional order any further.

Sajjad Khattak

Attock