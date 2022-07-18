Only solution

The number and severity of the crises facing Pakistan is so great that one is often overwhelmed and cannot begin to formulate a coherent strategy to deal with all these problems. Given these circumstances, it may be helpful to think of issues such as inflation, water and power shortage and crime as symptoms with a shared underlying cause. Arguably, the root of our conundrums is our unstable political system.

We need to take a closer look at the systems of long-established democracies and try to implement the same mechanisms in Pakistan. One thing successful democracies share is their commitment to rule of law; no person or entity is considered above the law, even sitting prime ministers or presidents. If Pakistan is to succeed, it needs rule of law.

Tahir Jamali

Nawabshah