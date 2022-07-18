The neglected

This refers to the letter ‘Save the children’ (July 15, 2022) by Bakhtiyar Phullan. It is painful to read about child abuse; a crime that requires unfathomable depth of cruelty and inhumanity. When such barbarity takes place so openly, one wonders if we even have a government.

It is not enough for the authorities to belatedly take notice once a crime has been committed; we need to adopt a more proactive approach. We must resolve issues such as the lack of education, water, food, power and safety for the children of the lower socioeconomic classes. It is only then that we can save them from such barbarity.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran