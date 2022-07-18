Unhealthy lives

People in Sohbatpur don’t have access to pure drinking water. As a result, they are forced to drink water from ponds that are used by animals for drinking purposes. The district administration has not taken any steps to set up a filtration plant in the area to provide pure drinking water to residents. Nothing is more important than people’s health.
Also, businesses must take precautionary measures and keep their premises clean. Barbershops in the area are guilty of using unhygienic styling tools. They must realize that their lack of cleanliness may put people’s health in danger.
Abdul Jabbar Gola
Quetta
