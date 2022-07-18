Unity is strength

The PML-N blames the PTI for the current economic crisis, including rising inflation, and uncontrollable loadshedding. The same line was adopted by the PTI when it was in power. All political parties make tall claims to get people to vote for them so that they can come into power. But once in office, these people start taking U-turns. The PTI drained all its energy in calling the Sharifs ‘corrupt’ and accusing their policies for the financial problems the country faced. No one asked the then ruling party about the money that was collected in the name of the ‘dam fund’. Many overseas Pakistanis sent money to the fund without any questions. But this fund has completely vanished.
Instead of blaming and bullying each other, politicians must work for the welfare of the people of the country. The current ruling party should focus on the promises it made instead of criticizing the previous government because the damage has already been done and cannot be reversed, It is time to unite for the prosperity of our country and make effort to make Pakistan a progressive country.
Laiba Saif
Lahore
