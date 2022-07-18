Keep the city clean

Rains in Pakistan always create inconvenience for people. This time, the monsoon season coincided with Eidul Azha. In Larkana, the situation needs the immediate attention of the city administration. Animal blood and offal mixed with sewerage and standing rainwater poses serious health hazards.

Despite the fact that institutions like as the North Sindh Urban Services Corporation (NSUSC) and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWB) are doing satisfactory sanitation work in Larkana, the city’s roads get flooded as soon as it rains. Also, the practice of slaughtering animals in residential areas should be stopped. The government should arrange separate places for this purpose and keep our roads clean from animal waste.

Tulha Sikander

Larkana