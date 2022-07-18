CITY PULSE

Food security conference

The Thardeep Rural Development Programme is holding ‘Conference on Food Security and Climate Smart Agriculture’ from 9am to 6pm on July 19 at the Beach Luxury Hotel. Community and rural farmers will share how farmers in arid regions of Sindh are practising climate change adaptation and taking initiatives for ensuring food security in natural disasters. Call 0232-261661 for more information.

Summerscape

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by more than a hundred artists. Titled ‘Summerscape’, the show will run at the gallery until August 4. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Under the Sky

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hala Nasir and Mamoon Tahir. Titled ‘Under the Sky’, the show will run at the gallery from July 19 to July 28. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Curtain Falls

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ammara Jabbar, Ayesha Shariff, Maryam Arslan, Maryam Hina Hasnain, Shah Numair A Abbasi, Shameen Arshad and Shanzay Subzwari. Titled ‘The Curtain Falls’, the show will run at the gallery from July 21 to July 28. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Fresh Mint

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Abbas Ali, Alizeh Ijaz, Ameema Saleem, Amerzish Khalid, Arfa Shan, Fizza Aslam, Hadiqa Asad, Hafsa Jamshed, Hamza bin Faisal, Hifza Khan, Javaid Joya, Khadija Tariq, Maria Aamir, Nabiha Gillani, Ramsha Haider, Riaz Ali, Rizwan Channa and Sajjad Roy. Titled ‘Fresh Mint’, the show will run at the gallery until July 28. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

ArtChowk potpourri

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting a potpourri art exhibition featuring works by more than 25 artists. The show will run at the gallery until August 1. Call 021-35856030 for more information.