Two suspected robbers arrested during shootout

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two suspects in an injured state after an exchange of fire in North Nazimabad within the limits of the Hyderi police station.

Police said three suspects on a motorcycle were looting citizens when cops on routine patrolling reached the scene and arrested two of them in an injured condition after a shootout. The third suspect managed to escape under the cover of fire.

The injured robbers were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment in police custody. They were identified as 25-year-old Khawar, son of Tanvir, and Tahir, 30, son of Iqbal. Police also claimed to have recovered two pistols, three cell phones, cash and a stolen motorcycle from their possession. Cases have been registered and investigations are underway.