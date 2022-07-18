Robber killed by accomplices in dispute over sharing loot

A suspected robber was killed and three other people, including a seven-year-old boy and a policeman, were injured in separate incidents of firing in different parts of Karachi on Sunday.

A man was shot dead in a firing incident that took place in Muhammad Goth within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. Police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 37-year-old Waqar Rasool, son of Rasool Bakhsh.

Police said that unidentified suspects had shot and killed him. They said the deceased had been a habitual criminal and might have been killed by his accomplices in a dispute over their loot.

Officials said the robber had been arrested in 2018 and imprisoned. They said his body was found in a hut, where the police also discovered a liquor bottle and some drugs. He was shot once in his head. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy identified as Ahmed Kashif was shot and injured under mysterious circumstances in Baldia Town. He was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical treatment. Further investigation is under way.

Separately, a 26-year-old man identified as Hamza Rafiq, son of Rafiq, was shot and injured after he resisted an attempt to mug him in Landhi’s Future Colony. He was taken to the JPMC for medical treatment. Officials said the injured person is a policeman who is posted at the Police Helpline 15. Further investigation is under way.

Similarly, a man was shot and injured in a firing incident that took place within the limits of the Aram Bagh police station. He was taken to the CHK for medical treatment. The injured was identified as 28-year-old Hakeemullah, son of Karimullah. Police said the man might have been shot after he resisted an attempt to mug him. Further investigation is under way.