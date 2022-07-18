JI forms reconciliation body to maintain ethnic harmony

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sindh chapter has formed a reconciliation committee to maintain ethnic harmony and stop the violence that has erupted across the province after the murder of Bilal Kaka at a hotel in Hyderabad a few days ago.

JI Sindh chief and former MNA Muhammad Hussain Mehanti announced the constitution of a four-member committee that will meet both sides and resolve the issue through negotiations.

JI Sindh Deputy General Secretary Hafiz Tahir Majeed will head the committee, while former MPA Abdul Waheed Qureshi, JI Hyderabad chief Aqeel Ahmed Khan and advisory council member Sardar Zubair Solangi will be the committee’s members.

Mehanti said on the occasion that residents of Sindh belonging to various ethnicities will foil the alleged conspiracies to disturb the social harmony of the province. On Saturday a large number of residents, and political and civil society activists took part in peace rallies organised in various areas of Karachi to maintain ethnic harmony among Sindhis and Pashtuns in the province, and demanded an investigation into the recent incidents of violence in different cities.

The rallies were held in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Bhittai Abad and Gulistan-e-Jauhar, where people belonging to both ethnicities live together and where the situation turned tense after Kaka’s murder.

The participants of the rallies called for peace, and vowed to foil the alleged conspiracies to disturb the social harmony of the province. They said the people of Sindh now understand the alleged conspiracies of anti-peace elements who want to divide Sindhis and Pashtuns.

They pointed out that Pakistan would not progress if the menace of terrorism and ethnic violence is not eradicated. They also said the residents of the province will not allow this alleged scheme of instigating a conflict between Sindhis and Pashtuns to be successful.

Moreover, a delegation of the National Democratic Movement’s (NDM) Sindh chapter met ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sharjeel Memon, Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Amanullah Mehsud of the Pakistan Peoples Party as part of their efforts to maintain ethnic harmony in the province.

Led by MNA Mohsin Dawar, the NDM delegation comprised provincial leaders Ibrahim Khan, Kawish Anjum, Sher Mehsud and Rana Waqas. A statement released by the NDM said that both sides agreed to work jointly to maintain the stability of the province.

They said they would not allow this alleged scheme of instigating a conflict between Sindhis and Pashtuns to be successful. They also discussed strategies against those who are allegedly inciting enmity and creating hatred between the two communities on ethnic grounds.