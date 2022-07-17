Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja Saturday made it clear to the Pakistan Army that deployment of army and Rangers personnel was necessary to protect voters in the by-elections to 20 Punjab Assembly constituencies.

According to an Election Commission spokesperson, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja specifically directed Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed Khan to set up a camp office in Lahore to review the election security and arrangements.

The ECP secretary said that the Ministry of Interior has decided to deploy 2,000 FC personnel for the by-poll process, adding this development came in response to a letter written by the ECP to the ministry. “No unrest will be tolerated during the election. Strict action will be taken against disruptive elements without discrimination. All state institutions are fully supporting, better arrangements and full security have been assured. Let the people go out of the house without fear and vote,” he said.

“The propaganda of four million dead votes is based on complete lies. This slander is a mean and failed attempt to mislead the public. People should know that the Punjab by-elections are being held on the old voters’ lists, in which no change is possible as it has already been frozen,” said the ECP spokesperson in a tweet.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the news of the arrest of Ali Muhammad of DG Khan in the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja immediately made a telephone contact with the Punjab chief secretary and IGP and issued instructions that no retaliatory action against any civilian should be taken otherwise the ECP would take strict action.

The CEC called for full protection to the people. He also sought an immediate report on the incident and the general situation.