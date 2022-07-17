 
close
Sunday July 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

PTI man arrested with ID cards

By Our Correspondent
July 17, 2022

LAHORE: Police arrested a man from PP-168 and recovered hundreds of identity cards from his possession. The man, identified as Khalid Hussain, belongs to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Khalid said that he was giving Rs2,000 to 3,000 per card to cardholders.

Comments