PTI man arrested with ID cards

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday warned Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers...
ISLAMABAD: Passengers of railways and airlines took a sigh of relief on the announcement to reduce fares by 10 per...
JEDDAH: President Joe Biden on Saturday assured Arab leaders the United States would remain fully engaged in the...
RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Saturday warned the establishment to stay away from the...
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja made it clear to the Pakistan Army that deployment of army and...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has presented Pakistan’s Voluntary...
Comments