7th death anniversary: Tribute paid to Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan

MUZAFFARABAD/BAGH: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday paid glowing tributes to renowned Kashmiri leader and former prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan on his 7th death anniversary.

Addressing a commemoration ceremony held to mark the 7th death anniversary of ‘Mujahid-e-Awal,’ AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said the former premier would always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history for his unparalleled services for the people of Kashmir and the historic role he had played in the liberation struggle.

“The teachings and services of ‘Mujahi-e-Awal’ will continue to inspire future generations,” he said, adding that Sardar Qayyum had left behind a rich legacy that would serve as a beacon for all,” he said.

Regarding the purported reports about rolling back of 13th amendment, the PM made it clear that he cannot imagine to abolish the 13th amendment, adding that his stand on the issues was clear and known to all.

About Gilgit-Baltistan, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said: “My position regarding GB is clear and I have repeatedly explained it at different forums that I shall not bear any stain on myself in the case of Kashmir.”

Praising former AJK premier Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan’s role in the successful passage of the 13th amendment in the AJK’s Act 74, he said the commendable move has led to financial and administrative autonomy in the state.

The PM, however, lamented that the employees of Kashmir Council were still drawing huge salaries annually but none of them was performing their duties. He said the government has decided to bring them, the KC employees, under the roles that have been set for other employees in the state.

He said: “Kashmiris on this side of line of control (LoC) stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) in their just struggle for right to self-determination.”

The PM said he would take all the political stakeholders on board on the issue of Kashmir and turn the Azad Jammu and Kashmir into a base camp, from where a strong and effective campaign would be launched to promote the cause of Kashmir, both at the national and international levels. “Kashmiris living on both sides of the LoC are moving forward with this vision that we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is ours.”