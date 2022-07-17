 
Maryam tests positive for corona

By Our Correspondent
July 17, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Twitter on Saturday, she said that she had contracted Covid-19. After the tweet, her fans sent messages praying for her speedy recovery. Party sources said Maryam had quarantined herself and suspended all political activities.

