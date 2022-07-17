Army symbol of security, says Shibli

MULTAN: Former information minister Shibli Fraz has said the current political scenario demands people should take a sensible decision.

He said the by-polls in Punjab are highly important, adding that the narrative of Imran Khan has deep penetration among the masses compared to the past leaderships whose strings are in the hands of external forces.

Speaking at ‘Meet-the-Press’ at the Multan Press Club Saturday, he said that he was visiting the club for the first time in his life and was really impressed by the professional environment here.

Multan Press Club President Shakil Anjum chaired the session while Secretary-General NIsar Awan conducted the session.

Shibli Fraz was visiting Multan in connection with PP-217 Multan-VII by-poll.

He said that Khan's narrative had struck the hearts of the people of Pakistan while the previous leaderships were just puppets of external powers. He said that he was proud of Imran Khan's narrative and Pakistanis had become aware of this. The nation has understood that economic policies and work should be for the people, he said, adding that the by-polls are a milestone for this country.

He said the PTI had disqualified turncoats because loyalties could not be changed in this country now.

“The turncoats should first resign then go somewhere else. There is a tradition of distributing sweets on the change of the government. Now the people have understood the change of regime and people around the world have raised questions.”

Shibli Fraz said political instability was created by removal of an elected government. He said the PTI was committed to freeing the country from slavery.

“Its narrative is Pakistan and its people first, everything else later. Everyone knows why these 15 parties have ganged up and they do not want fair and transparent elections. They are only here to close their cases and stand in the way of transparent elections.”

He said that Pakistan Army was a symbol of Pakistan's security and Imran Khan had already expressed it. He said that the people of Multan had a glorious past and appealed to voters to come out in large numbers Sunday (today) and decide their future. He said that the PTI had a consensus policy to strengthen relations with everyone country, including Russia, America and China. He predicted the PTI would win with a majority.

The PTI government had tried hard for electoral reforms, he said, adding that there are some sections and parties in this country who do not want transparent elections.