Man dies as house collapses in rain

MANSEHRA: A man died and his two children sustained injuries on Saturday when a house caved in because of heavy monsoon rains in the Batdarian area in the district.

The incident happened on the outskirts of the city. The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital after retrieving them from rubbles.

The doctors pronounced Mohammad Moazzam, 45, dead. He was the lone breadwinner of the family.

The deceased’s daughter Sidra Bibi, 12, and son Sabeel, 10, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad where doctors said their condition was out of danger. The monsoon rains, which started last night in Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts continued intermittently throughout the entire day and turned the weather pleasant.

Many link roads in Kaghan valley, Siran valley and high-altitude areas in upper parts of Hazara were blocked because of the landslides, causing miseries to the locals.

The Kunhar, Indus and Siran rivers and streams across the region were in flood, triggering the erosions and inundating the low-lying areas in the division.