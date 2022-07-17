Floods in Tank & Karak: CM directs officials to assess losses

TANK/KARAK: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the district administrations of Tank and Karak to assess the losses caused by the recent flash floods in consultation with the local public representatives and submit him a report within a month.

He visited Pai Union Council and other areas in Tank and various sites in Takht-e-Nasrati Tehsil in Karak, which were affected by the recent floods.

The chief minister handed over compensation cheques for Rs0.3 million each to the heirs of deceased persons and announced that they would get an additional amount of Rs0.5 million each.

He announced Rs0.4 million for each fully damaged house whereas Rs160,000 for each partially damaged house. Mahmood Khan announced a special package of Rs300 million for Takht-e-Nasrati tehsil and Rs200 million for Pai Union Council to rehabilitate the infrastructure damaged by the floods.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremonies, the chief minister told the people that they were not alone in this critical situation.

The chief minister said the KP government would stand by them. He assured them that the provincial government would spare no effort to give relief to the flood affectees.

Mahmood Khan directed the officials to launch an anti-encroachment operation blocking the passage of water, adding that removal of encroachments was of vital importance to save precious lives.

He paid rich tributes to the Relief Department and other relevant agencies for their work to give relief to the people of flood-hit areas.

Provincial Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir, divisional commissioners and other officials were present.