Increase in prices of milk & meat worries people

MARDAN: People have expressed concern over the recent increase in the prices of milk and meat by the livestock department.

The district administration fixed the rate of essential commodities in the district price review committee, headed by the deputy commissioner and has officials of district administration, journalists, lawyers, and representatives of different organizations of traders.

However, the butchers and milk sellers filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court (PHC), requesting the court to authorise the Livestock Department to fix the rates for milk and meat.

Sources said the PHC decided the case in favour of the petitioners. District Director of the Livestock Dr Misal Khan Mohmand issued the price list on July 13, fixing the beef rate at Rs580 per kilogram, buffalo meat at Rs550, minced meat at Rs600, mutton at Rs1100, milk at Rs155 and yoghurt at Rs160 per kilo.

But the district administration has fixed the price of meat at Rs400 to Rs430 per kilogram, minced meat at Rs480, milk at Rs100 and yoghurt at Rs110.

When this correspondent contacted Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, he confirmed that the PHC had ruled that the prices would be fixed by the Livestock Department. People expressed concern over the increase in the prices and demanded the chief minister and chief secretary take notice of the price hike allowed by the Livestock Department authorities.