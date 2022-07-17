KP govt ups wheat quota for millers

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the wheat quota for the millers to almost double to avoid the shortage of the commodity in the markets.

“Our associations’ talks with the high-ups of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department remained successful and the wheat quota of millers across the province has almost doubled,” Mohammad Bashir Awan told reporters here on Saturday.

He said the meeting was also attended, among others, by officer-bearers of the provincial millers’ association where the officials of the provincial Food Department enhanced their wheat quota.

“The District Food Controller of Mansehra and the rest of Hazara division have also received the letter from the provincial government abot enhancing millers’ quota,” Bashir said.

He said the Mansehra district alone was receiving 2,850 tonnes of wheat daily.

The presidents of millers’ association said that flour being sold at the subsidised price in Mansehra and the rest of Hazara and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be enhanced in the same ratio.

The prices of wheat flour have surged to an all-time high in the district, as a 20kg bag, which was previously available for Rs1,600, is now being sold at Rs1,830.