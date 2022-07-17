Monk visits Jaulian

HARIPUR: A high-ranked Buddhist monk from Thailand, Arayawangso, here on Saturday visited the world heritage site of Jaulian along with his 20 disciples.
He is visiting Pakistan for a three-month Rain Retreat Programme usually known as the intense learning period when monks dwell in one place during the rainy season for a three-month monastic retreat determined by the lunar calendar.
He will be doing meditation and research work at Taxila, Swat, Takht-i-Bhai and the Peshawar valley.
The Rains Retreat Programme usually closes with a ceremony.
According to the Archaeology Department officials, this is the first time in the history of this region that a high-ranked Buddhist monk is visiting Buddhist holy places in Pakistan for a Rain Retreat Programme and spreading a peace message.
