S Arabia warns against ‘unrealistic’ policies to curb emissions

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned on Saturday that "unrealistic policies" to curb emissions could fuel inflation, as he chaired a summit bringing together Arab leaders and US President Joe Biden.

The kingdom is the world’s largest crude exporter, but Prince Mohammed, the de facto ruler, has tried to make environmentally friendly policies a centrepiece of his reform agenda.

Last year, Saudi Arabia pledged ahead of the COP26 climate change summit to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, sparking scepticism from environmental campaigners.

"Adopting unrealistic policies to reduce emissions by excluding major sources of energy will lead in the coming years to unprecedented inflation and a rise in energy prices, while increasing unemployment and exacerbating serious social and security problems," Prince Mohammed said.

Energy policy has been a key component of Biden’s first Middle East tour as president.

Washington wants Riyadh to open the oil floodgates to bring down soaring gasoline prices, which threaten Democratic chances in November mid-term elections in the United States.

After meeting with Saudi leaders on Friday, Biden said he was "doing all I can" to increase the oil supply but added that concrete results would not be seen "for another couple weeks". —AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s ousted president did his "utmost" to avoid an economic catastrophe but the coronavirus pandemic derailed his efforts, he said in his resignation letter read out to parliament on Saturday.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brief note, sent from the safety of a safe haven in Singapore, blamed Covid-19 for the financial meltdown that triggered months of protests, culminating in his humiliating escape abroad.

"I have contributed my utmost for the country and in the future too, I will contribute for the country," Rajapaksa said in the letter, read to MPs by parliament’s Secretary-General Dhammika Dasanayake.

It was not clear whether he was signalling an intention to remain involved in politics from exile.

"It is a matter of personal satisfaction for me that I was able to protect our people from the pandemic despite the economic crisis we were already facing," Rajapaksa insisted.

The virus claimed more than 16,500 lives and infected over 660,000 in the nation of 22 million, where Rajapaksa refused to institute a lockdown in the initial wave and told doctors: "Don’t panic." One of his cabinet ministers said Sri Lanka did not require foreign vaccines and that local remedies from shamans were more than adequate.

Rajapaksa claimed Sri Lanka’s reserves were already low when he took office in November 2019 and the subsequent pandemic devastated the economy.

But critics say the government’s mismanagement was a crucial factor.

Official figures show Sri Lanka had $7.5 billion in foreign exchange reserves when he took over, dropping to just $1 million by the time he quit.