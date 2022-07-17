 
close
Sunday July 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

234 dead or hurt in Haiti gang violence

By AFP
July 17, 2022

GENEVA: Gang violence killed or injured at least 234 people from July 8-12 in Haiti’s Cite Soleil, an impoverished and densely populated neighbourhood of the capital Port-au-Prince, the United Nations said on Saturday.

"Most of the victims were not directly involved in gangs and were directly targeted by gang elements. We have also received new reports of sexual violence," said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.

Comments