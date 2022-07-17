234 dead or hurt in Haiti gang violence

GENEVA: Gang violence killed or injured at least 234 people from July 8-12 in Haiti’s Cite Soleil, an impoverished and densely populated neighbourhood of the capital Port-au-Prince, the United Nations said on Saturday.
"Most of the victims were not directly involved in gangs and were directly targeted by gang elements. We have also received new reports of sexual violence," said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence.
SAN FRANCISCO: A bomb scare at San Francisco airport sparked an evacuation of the international terminal on Friday...
JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman warned on Saturday that "unrealistic policies" to curb emissions could...
WASHINGTON: Russian officials have recently visited Iran twice to assess combat drones, US National Security Adviser...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine’s atomic energy agency accused Russia of using Europe’s largest nuclear power plant to...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli warplanes struck a weapons manufacturing facility in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the...
JEDDAH: Saudi officials indicated on Saturday they were keen to move on from the killing of journalist Jamal...
