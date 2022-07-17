 
Sunday July 17, 2022
10 shot dead in Indonesia ambush

By AFP
July 17, 2022

JAYAPURA, Indonesia: 10 people were shot dead in Indonesia’s restive eastern province Papua on Saturday in an ambush police attributed to rebels.

Two others were also seriously injured in the shooting, which police said took place in a remote highland area when about 20 people -- three armed with guns and others with sharp weapons -- attacked a truck full of civilians.

