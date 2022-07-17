31 dead in Sudan tribal clashes near Ethiopia border

KHARTOUM: At least 31 people have been killed in clashes this week between two tribes in Sudan’s Blue Nile state bordering Ethiopia, the security services said on Saturday.

They added that another 39 people had been wounded and 16 shops torched during the violence, which erupted on Monday over a land dispute between the Berti and Hawsa tribes. Clashes resumed close to the state capital Al-Damazin on Saturday, witnesses said.