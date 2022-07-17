PCB to raise concerns over increase in T20 leagues

KARACHI: The finalisation of the Future Tours Programme (FTP) and a concrete strategy on the proliferation of T20 franchise competitions seems to be the primary topics which the PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja and Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain will raise at next week’s ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham.

Faisal Hasnain said that finalising the FTP is very important for them.

“This will give us certainty about which teams will be visiting us and which countries we will be touring. 80 per cent of the FTP has already been agreed upon and the remaining 20 per cent will be completed in the upcoming meeting,” he said.

“We have sent a proposal to the ICC, which they have added to their meeting agenda.

Two other boards have also conveyed their apprehensions to the ICC on this matter and urged the ICC to create a working group to debate on the expansion of franchise-based T20 leagues.”

The recent political unrest in Sri Lanka has cast doubts over the island nation’s viability as the venue for the six-team Asia Cup next month.

The final decision on any last-minute changes to the venue rests with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Speaking on this matter, Faisal Hasnain said: “Our first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there.

If this tournament does not take place in Sri Lanka, it will be a huge cricketing and financial loss for them. Australia’s recent tour of Sri Lanka went off without any problems.

Similarly, there have been no issues with the ongoing Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka as we are constantly in touch with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and our embassy in the country.”

He added that the annual conference presents a unique opportunity for networking with representatives of the world cricket.