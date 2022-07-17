JI launches drive to contact one million voters ahead of LG polls

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday announced that over one million residents of the city would be approached through telephone calls and asked to vote for Tarazu (weighing scales) for the sake of Karachi in the local government elections on July 24.

“The JI is in contact with political workers belonging to all parties and has received an overwhelming response,” Rehman said while addressing a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He requested the overseas Pakistanis to become part of the election campaign. “One million Karachiites will be approached through telephone calls in the next five days, and July 24 would be regarded as a game changer in the history of the megalopolis,” he said.

Rehman said the majority of political workers in the city wanted to vote for the JI in the local government polls for the city's development. If elected, the JI's mayor would continue the journey of progress and development from the same point where it ended after the mayoral tenure of Naimatullah Khan around 17 years ago.

He said the next Karachi mayor from the JI would complete the projects that had been pending for the last 17 years, including the K-IV water supply project. The JI leader lambasted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over its “overwhelming support” for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), adding that there were significant flaws in the voter lists.