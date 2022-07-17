Sindh raises compensation for heirs of coal miners to Rs1.5m

The Sindh government has decided to raise the financial compensation from one million rupees to Rs1.5 million for the family of a coal miner in case his accidental death during mining anywhere in the province.

The decision to this effect was reached at a meeting, chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, on Saturday. The meeting was attended by representatives of coal miners and mine owners in the province.

The meeting decided to grant permission for the resumption of the mining activity at the coalfields of Lakhra in District Jamshoro, as demanded by the mine owners. It further decided that coal mining would remain suspended at Jhimpir due to the ongoing monsoon season.

The Sindh government had earlier ordered the suspension of mining operations at the Jhimpir and Lakhra sites due to heavy rains.

The energy minister said the mine owner would be held responsible in case of an accident during the mining operation. He said the recent accident at a coal mine at Jhimpir was highly tragic as it had taken the precious lives of nine miners.

The first information report of the incident was lodged by the police after the complaint was filed by the chief inspector mines.

The energy minister informed the meeting that the manager and contractor of the mine where the accident had occurred had been nominated in the FIR and later arrested by the police. He said raids were being conducted to arrest the mine owner.

Sheikh said the accused persons nominated in the FIR had committed the crime that they had decided to continue with the mining work despite heavy rains in the area, and the accident had occurred due to their negligence as the mine was flooded.