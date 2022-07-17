Elements involved in conspiracy to cause ethnic strife being identified: Nasir Shah

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Saturday certain elements had attempted to spread ethnic tension in Karachi and Hyderabad to disturb the upcoming local government elections in the two cities.

In a statement, he said a well-thought conspiracy had been set in motion to promote ethnic strife in Karachi and Hyderabad, but the provincial government through an effective political strategy had foiled the conspiracy.

The LG minister made it clear that the government would neither let the sacrifice of anyone go in vain nor would it forgive any murderer in the province. He said that people from different schools of thought, ethnicities, and religions were part of the PPP and were its real strength.

The Peoples Party’s politics always stood for securing the rights of the people and discouraged a divide in the province on ethnic lines, he remarked.

Shah said the government had launched a probe to identify the elements that recently conspired to cause ethnic clashes in the major cities of Sindh so as to hand them stern punishment.

Certain people associated with political parties had been using criminal elements to spread violence in politics. He said the people of Karachi had already rejected such elements as they had no place in the politics of the city.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party had welcomed the alliance formed between the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan and the Awami National Party for contesting the upcoming by-election in NA-245 in Karachi.

He said they gave value to the ANP-MQM-P electoral alliance as it stood for promoting the environment of peace in the city.

A day earlier, the ANP had announced support for the MQM-P candidate in the upcoming by-election.