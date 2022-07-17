PPP MPA, four servants to face Jokhio murder trial

A Malir court on Saturday ruled that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) sitting MPA Jam Awais and his four servants will stand trial for the murder of 26-year-old Nazim Jokhio.

The court, however, discharged Awais’ elder brother MNA Jam Abdul Karim and 10 others from the case for want of evidence, the lawyers representing the parties told The News.

Magistrate Altaf Hussain Tunio pronounced the order on the final challan filed by the case’s investigating officer. He accepted the charge sheet in respect of nominated suspects Awais, Haider Ali, Meer Ali, Niaz Salar and Ahmed Shoro. They will face trial for allegedly torturing Jokhio to death.

The local journalist was found dead last year in November at a farmhouse belonging to the PPP MPA. The victim’s brother Afzal Jokhio had named Awais and his MNA brother as well as their guards in the FIR for allegedly torturing the man to death.

He was allegedly murdered after he posted a video on social media that showed the foreigners who had been visiting the Thatta district to hunt the houbara bustard. The foreigners were reportedly guests of the PPP lawmakers.

The IO had filed the challan before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) following the February 8 order of a judicial magistrate to add the relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act to the murder FIR and refer the case to an ATC.

However, an ATC on May 23 announced that Jokhio’s murder did not qualify to be defined as terrorism, and returned the final charge sheet to be submitted to a regular court for trial.

The victim’s widow Shireen and brother, the complainant, had reached an out-of-court settlement with the influential lawmakers. Through their counsel they submitted an affidavit to the court, expressing satisfaction with the police investigation into the case.

They said they had no objection to the IO placing the names of the lawmakers and 11 others in column-II of the charge sheet, meaning they could be discharged for want of evidence.

But National Commission for Human Rights lawyer and rights activist Jibran Nasir had objected to the charge sheet, arguing that in the statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the complainant had named both lawmakers among the accused who had tortured and murdered his brother.

Nasir also referred to an earlier statement of the widow, in which she had reportedly highlighted the helplessness and pressure she faced to pardon the accused.

He said the widow and the complainant had on February 8 accused the prosecution of gaining time by delaying the submission of the final charge sheet to put pressure on the family to reach a compromise with the accused lawmakers.

He added that the widow and the complainant had also expressed satisfaction with the interim charge sheet in which the MPA and the MNA had been found to be the primary accused.