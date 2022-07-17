Remand of KU blast ‘facilitator’ extended

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday extended for four days the police remand of an alleged facilitator of the female suicide bomber that targeted Chinese teachers at the University of Karachi in April this year.

Dad Bux, believed to be a commander of the banned Balochistan Liberation Front’s (BLF) sleeper cell, was produced before the ATC on completion of his physical remand.

The investigating officer said that the probe against the suspect had not been completed yet, and thus pleaded with the judge to extend his remand. The court, granting the IO’s request, handed over the custody of the accused to police and directed the officer to produce him on the next date of hearing on July 20 along with a progress report.

Bux was arrested in Mauripur last week. According to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), a prosecution witness has identified the BLA detained commander during an identification parade before a court.

During the interrogation, he revealed that he was the head of the sleeper cell of the BLA in Karachi and used to conduct recce of targets for the BLA, including sensitive installations and Chinese nationals working in the University of Karachi on the orders of his organisation’s commander, Khalil Baloch alias Moosa.

He also held meetings with Habitan Bashir, the husband of Shari Baloch, the female suicide bomber who attacked the Chinese tutors in KU and other important commanders, including Zaib in Karachi, and remained in coordination with them till the KU blast occurred.