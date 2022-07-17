Two minors die in wall collapse

Two minor cousins lost their lives while a minor girl was wounded in a wall collapse in Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday.
According to police, three minor children got trapped under the debris after a wall of a house collapsed on them. Scores of people gathered on the spot and retrieved the children. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where seven-year-old Arham and Hatim, 8, were pronounced dead while nine-year-old Kanwal remained admitted to the hospital.
According to Shah Faisal Colony SHO Manzur Arain, the wall was already in damaged condition and it collapsed due to the strong winds. The families of the deceased took the bodies away with them without any medico-legal formalities.
Four wounded
Separately, four people were wounded after a billboard fell on them in Azizabad. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. One vehicle was also partially damaged in the incident.
Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday announced that over one million residents of the city...
The Sindh government has decided to raise the financial compensation from one million rupees to Rs1.5 million for the...
A low pressure area in the Northeast Arabian Sea around the Rann of Kutch has converted into a depression and is in a...
Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said on Saturday certain elements had attempted to spread...
A large number of residents, and political and civil society activists on Saturday took part in peace rallies...
Sindh police chief Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has written a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency, and asked it to...
Comments