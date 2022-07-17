Two minors die in wall collapse

Two minor cousins lost their lives while a minor girl was wounded in a wall collapse in Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday.

According to police, three minor children got trapped under the debris after a wall of a house collapsed on them. Scores of people gathered on the spot and retrieved the children. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where seven-year-old Arham and Hatim, 8, were pronounced dead while nine-year-old Kanwal remained admitted to the hospital.

According to Shah Faisal Colony SHO Manzur Arain, the wall was already in damaged condition and it collapsed due to the strong winds. The families of the deceased took the bodies away with them without any medico-legal formalities.

Four wounded

Separately, four people were wounded after a billboard fell on them in Azizabad. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. One vehicle was also partially damaged in the incident.