Classical music festival starts

LAHORE : The two-day festival, a special presentation of Alhamra Arts Council and Sham Chorasi Gharana, named "Yad Salamat" has started at Lahore Arts Council Alhamra. A large number of people attended the festival to listen to classical music. On the first day of the festival, Shafqat Ali Khan, Ghulam Abbas, Javed Niazi, Babar Niazi, artists Ejaz Ali, Arsh Khan, Muzammil, Anil Sunny Jimmy, Nader Ali Khan, Faizan Ali Khan, Sher Ali Miandad, Ali Raza and Nadeem Salamat, performed.