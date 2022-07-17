Wasa officers urged to be more vigilant

LAHORE : WASA has enhanced its desilting activities in the provincial metropolis. This was revealed in a meeting, chaired by MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, held here at Wasa head office here on Saturday. The meeting also discussed by-elections, dealing with monsoon rains and anti-dengue measures. MD Wasa instructed officers and staff to remain active in the field at all times regarding by-elections. He ordered to ensure resolving drainage complaints on priority basis from polling stations and adjacent areas in case of rain. —Correspondent
LAHORE : The two-day festival, a special presentation of Alhamra Arts Council and Sham Chorasi Gharana, named "Yad...
LAHORE: Government College University Lahore has opened admission for its BS degree programmes. According to...
LAHORE : The delegation of the Provincial Election Commission under the leadership of Secretary Election Commission...
LAHORE : The PTI leader Maqbool Gujjar Saturday reached Lahore breaching ban condition and managed to escape from the...
LAHORE : The murder of an 11-year-old boy Kamran for taking food from the fridge without permission in the Defence...
LAHORE : The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department staff have started vaccination campaigns in various...
Comments