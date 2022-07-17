Wasa officers urged to be more vigilant

LAHORE : WASA has enhanced its desilting activities in the provincial metropolis. This was revealed in a meeting, chaired by MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, held here at Wasa head office here on Saturday. The meeting also discussed by-elections, dealing with monsoon rains and anti-dengue measures. MD Wasa instructed officers and staff to remain active in the field at all times regarding by-elections. He ordered to ensure resolving drainage complaints on priority basis from polling stations and adjacent areas in case of rain. —Correspondent