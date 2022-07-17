 
Sunday July 17, 2022
PTI leader escapes from police

By Our Correspondent
July 17, 2022

LAHORE : The PTI leader Maqbool Gujjar Saturday reached Lahore breaching ban condition and managed to escape from the clutches of Johar Town police. The Punjab government has banned the entry of Maqbool and Ali Amin Gandapur from July 15 to 18 in the province to ensure peace during by-polls in 20 constituencies.

