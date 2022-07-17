Seasonal animal vaccination starts

LAHORE : The Punjab Livestock & Dairy Development Department staff have started vaccination campaigns in various districts as a precautionary measure during rainy season.
The Department of Livestock took various steps for better coordination and execution of vaccination plan in view of the threat of rainy and flood situation. Besides mobilisation of staff, the Department also prepared a flood directory in this regard.
To better coordinate and for creating awareness regarding animal care in rainy season, Farmers-Livestock meetings are being held to disseminate knowledge about precautionary measures for livestock care in Monsoon and Rainy season.
