People are talking about

-- how as soon as a new government comes into power it either stops good initiatives by the previous one or completes projects and inaugurates them claiming them as their own. People say they have been the victims of such devious politics for too long, therefore the ruling government must realise that those who brought them to power in the first place end up suffering the most and not their political opponents, so it’s time they were not made victims of such politics.

-- the fact that while the imposition of a ‘super tax’ is a welcome step towards creating a fairer taxation system, the government’s claim that it has taken this decision to prevent low-income families from further trouble is misplaced. People fear that businesses wishing to maximise their profits will pass this burden down to the customers, causing more inflation, so the government needs to ensure that selected industries pay out of their pockets instead of putting an additional burden on low-income families already paying a heavy price.

-- the ugly, ethnic confrontation that has reared its head again in Sindh, especially in Karachi, resulting in violence and causing a lot of distress to families of all ethnic groups living there for many years. People say it is sad that for their own selfish reasons, some persons take pleasure in stirring up trouble, with political entities being the worst offenders in the hate-mongering that stirs up resentment where none existed before, except for minor incidents of quarrelling.

-- the damage caused to the infrastructure of cities by the unprecedented heavy rains and the urban flooding that ensued. People say the brunt of the damage is caused to people living in less developed areas who lose their homes as well as their belongings and maybe even their lives, so it is mind-boggling how persons in power and the relevant authorities keep on making excuses and blaming previous governments instead of assuring the public that they will work hard to rectify the situation.

-- the by-elections taking place in Punjab and the mind-boggling political campaigning by the main, rival stakeholders who were holding rallies to put across their views and blame each other for the poor economic state of the country. People say instead of dwelling on the past, it would have been better if plans for future development projects and the welfare of the citizens were announced, while the doling out of free items from one stakeholder was a violation of election rules.

-- the next big-ticket item on the political agenda, which is the Punjab chief minister’s election, is scheduled for July 22 at 4 pm as directed by the Supreme Court. People say the chief minister’s election will be directly influenced by the outcome of the by-elections, so despite its messy sideshows, the democratic process and the rule of law are at play but the question is, will the political parties play by the rules or resort to underhand tactics to win?

-- the pressures of global food and fuel shortages and a whole lot of domestic challenges, from non-existent institutional and administrative arrangements, and poor infrastructure, to physical environmental challenges, such as the recent rains. People say all these international, as well as national challenges, are prompting our worst basic survival instincts to rise, promoting an ‘every man for himself type of mentality, while causing anger and frustration as well which leads to anti-social behaviour and violence. – I.H.