Traffic violator arrested

Islamabad : The police have arrested a traffic violator who hit a traffic official when he was trying to escape from the general traffic checking point falling in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police Station Saturday.

The traffic officials were observing traffic violations and checking the documents of violators when a young bike rider involved in traffic violations, was intercepted and signalled to stop, but he dodged the traffic police and sped away, but at the next check point when a traffic police official identified as Mohammad Faheem tried to stop him, the bike rider, straightaway, hit the cop who sustained serious injuries. The traffic official was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and the traffic violator to the police station. The police have lodged an FIR against him.