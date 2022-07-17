PTI buffoonery

The SC verdict is out and as expected, the PTI is criticizing it as ‘full of contradictions’. By now, it is quite clear that anything and everything going against the PTI’s wishes is either unfair, invalid or the product of some conspiracy; at least in the eyes of its leadership. When viewed from an impartial perspective the actions of the deputy speaker on the day of the no-confidence vote were clearly an abuse of power.

The filibuster approach followed by the PTI on the aforementioned date was an act of extreme political inanity. We should not let political mudslinging undermine the integrity of our national institutions. It is time we let all institutions work independently within their own domains in order to institute better governance.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada