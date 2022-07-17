Nicely done

This letter refers to the news report ‘Govt to launch crackdown on defamatory social media content’ (July 16, 2022). That the government has decided to take legal action against social media users who use their platform for inappropriate videos, blackmailing and character assassination of citizens is welcome news.
Many use social media for beneficial purposes but, unfortunately, a vocal minority uses the same platforms to spread defamatory and insulting content. The relevant institutions should adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards those producing such content.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
