Polio rising

This refers to the letter ‘Re-emergence’ (July 15, 2022) by Muhammad Zahid. Despite the praiseworthy efforts of the government in reducing the spread of the poliovirus, cases are once again rising. According to news reports, an 11-month-old boy succumbed to the virus last month in North Waziristan, which continues to be a hotbed of the virus as all 12 cases this year originate from the district.
The public should help the government eradicate the poliovirus by getting their children vaccinated against the virus. The concerned authorities should conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the virus and increase the public’s confidence in the vaccine.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat
