A disorder under heaven

And then I noticed the full moon rising across the sea, with the horizon laced with dark clouds. The entire scene was enveloped in a showery kind of haze. We sat on the edge of the coast, on a little higher ground that the rising waves were able to caress.

It was the kind of a magical moment that only occasionally touches our lives. But I am inclined to relate it in the context of how my thoughts and my emotions have vacillated this week, rising and falling.

Well, it so happened that on Wednesday evening we, my wife and I, strayed into Clifton Urban Forest and its maverick founder Masood Lohar was there to take us through a project that defies Karachi’s ecological and environmental disaster. Our responses, of course, were influenced by the city’s rain emergency and the urban flooding.

Well, the story of Clifton Urban Forest will have to be told some other time. Presently, it is very much about that full moon and how I saw it rising. What made the difference was that Masood Lohar had got the resident fakir to sing Bhagat Kahir on ek tara. As the twilight deepened, I kept looking for the moon because I knew it was a super full moon, this year’s closest to earth. There were stories and pictures in the media.

Our moon, though, was soon covered by the clouds. We know that a full moon affects our mood in many different ways, the most innocuous being its romantic and poetic vibrations. Sadly, we are increasingly becoming incapable of reading and enjoying the poetry of love and finding solace in art and in beauty.

Anyway, astrologers and soothsayers take the phenomena of the eclipse as well as the timing of the new and the full moon very seriously. A lot of attention they have paid to this full moon of July 13/14. There are some dire predictions about the emerging economic and political situation in Pakistan.

But do we need an astrologer to tell us about what we can see and feel and apprehend? The writing is there on the wall for some time. And today – Sunday, July 17, 2022 – is the day when some drastic political judgments will be delivered with the holding of 20 by-elections for the Punjab Assembly.

It is this event that alone should be the subject of this column. However, analyses that are published in this morning’s newspapers are likely to wilt in a few hours. All attention will shift to what is happening on the ground. Suspense will continue to build and will reach its climax when the counting of votes begins.

In many ways, today’s electoral confrontation between Imran Khan’s PTI and the PML-N of the Sharifs is more crucial than a national election because it will be the end of many conjectures and the beginning of many more conflicts and controversies. If you trust the soothsayers, a great disorder under heaven is set to descend on Pakistan. To invoke the Mao quote, for whom will this situation be excellent?

So, we have to hold our breath – and just wait. Meanwhile, we may try to make sense of the developments that have paved the way for today’s elections. A great problem here is that opinion, including of those who profess to be experts, is antagonistically divided.

Never was Pakistan so polarized politically. Yet, the dividing line is not marked by any ideology or political philosophy or any decipherable mandate for change. The credit for injecting hate and anger in the political discourse indisputably goes to Imran Khan and his party. That his support has visibly grown after he was ousted from power is also a measure of the state of the Pakistani mind, with the focus mainly resting on the middle-class.

Regardless of which party – PML-N or PTI – wins the majority of the seats being contested today, intimations of a societal collapse in Pakistan are palpable. Take the example of how one murder in Hyderabad has raised the spectre of ethnic strife in Sindh, with violent mobs creating some disruptions.

In the immediate context, Hamza Sharif’s office is seen to be at stake. But there can be a lot of unintended consequences of how the votes are polled and if the polling is marred by violence. By-elections do not traditionally raise so much dust or pose this big a threat to political equilibrium. In this case, both parties have whipped up their supporters’ enthusiasm to a fever pitch. Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz have both been indefatigable in their respective campaigns. The turnout, thus, should be high.

It is hard to say whether developments that have emerged on the way to today’s fateful contest would make any difference. On Thursday, for instance, the IMF announced a staff-level agreement with Pakistan to alleviate Sri Lanka-like default fears at least in the near future. Also on Thursday, the Shehbaz Sharif government reduced fuel prices.

But something that is immensely more important, casting shadows beyond today’s by-elections, happened on Wednesday when the Supreme Court issued the detailed judgment of its decision to set aside a controversial ruling of the National Assembly speaker on April 3 that dismissed the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan.

There are issues in this verdict that will reverberate for a long time. It virtually indicts Imran Khan and a number of PTI leaders for defying the dictates of the constitution. That is why it has greatly annoyed the former prime minister and Fawad Chaudhry has cast aspersions on the role of the judges. The federal cabinet has approved the formation of a committee to deliberate treason proceedings against the PTI leadership.

Let me conclude with one observation made by Justice Mazahar Alam Miankhel in his additional note, with reference to how the top PTI officials had exercised their authority: “Whether these acts attract Article 6 of the constitution (high treason) is also left open to be determined by the parliamentarians ….”.

The writer is a senior journalist. He can be reached at: ghazi_salahuddin@ hotmail.com