Punjab decides

With 20 constituencies going to the polls in Punjab today, not only is this D-Day a test of the PML-N's much-claimed Punjab support base but also of the PTI's narrative game. Never have any by-polls been as important and hotly contested as the ones being held today. The PML-N needs to win at least 11 seats so that Hamza Shehbaz can be re-elected as chief minister while the PTI will need to win at least 14 for its CM candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to win the election on July 22. Reports from the ground indicate that these elections will be extremely close; both parties have expectedly campaigned hard – no doubt realizing how important it is to win these seats. A win in Punjab means much more than a win in any other part of the country, the province seen as the major decider in who gets the federal government come general elections.

While both parties are naturally claiming that they will win at least 15 seats, reports indicate that the PML-N has a slight edge over the PTI for a number of reasons. One, it is in power and government machinery can help the party in power. In the PTI’s case, even when it was in power the party had lost most by-polls in Punjab. The PML-N is also known for better election-day management, like taking its voters to the polling stations, being more organized when it comes to assigning polling agents, etc. Over the last decade, the PML-N has won most by-elections held in Punjab, even when it was not in power during the PTI rule. This is not to say that the party does not have its own challenges: the rising inflation being the foremost. Its government in the centre has had to raise prices of petroleum products and electricity among other things so that Pakistan can stay in the IMF programme. There is little doubt that will have dented its voter-base to some extent. Another factor is that some PML-N members are said to be unhappy that all tickets have been allotted to the PTI’s dissident members who had voted for Hamza in the CM election and were de-seated as a consequence. This was inevitable. The PML-N leadership made a pact with the dissidents in exchange for their votes. There was bound to be friction on this account within the party. These apparent challenges will have also played a large part in the party not taking victory as a given: four of its ministers have resigned just to lead campaigns in hotly contested constituencies.

As for the PTI, its main aim has been to dislodge the Hamza government in Punjab so as to stay relevant. There is a sizable number of young voters in semi-urban and urban constituencies who will be voting for the first time and who are mostly PTI supporters. If the PTI is able to mobilize them, the party has an edge in those few constituencies. Imran Khan’s narrative of a foreign conspiracy too has many takers and his party's popularity by all accounts seems to be at its peak. Whether this popularity on the streets translates into votes will be tested today because winning an election is a science and includes more than large rallies and popular hashtags. One of the main factors that go against the PTI is that their CM candidate is Pervaiz Elahi and not someone from the party itself whereas the PML-N has a Sharif as its candidate. Second, people in Punjab cannot easily forget Usman Buzdar’s tenure – seen as sheer neglect of the province by Imran Khan who decided to hand it over to someone who had no experience and turned out to be a terribly weak administrator. The independents factor also looms large today: in by-elections, independents look at who will be forming the government and if the PML-N holds the centre, they may lean towards it. We saw this in 2018 when half of the people who are contesting today from the PML-N won their election as independents and then joined the PTI. All in all, today’s results are almost as important as the next general elections.