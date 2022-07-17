Inflation, poor credit choices spur demand for pay advance fintechs

KARACHI: Earned wage access (EWA) facility looks increasingly attractive to some employees in Pakistan as the high cost of living amid a spike in energy and food prices bites. Salary advance schemes are capable to address some of the major problems and difficulties that the majority of people who borrow money through legal and informal channels deal with, says Ali Ladhubhai, the chief operating officer at Abhi, a fintech company that financially empowers business and employees, in an interview with The News.

Q. What is the idea behind the launch of your fintech startup in Pakistan?

A. Today, inflation is constantly on the rise. It is estimated that approximately 80 percent of Pakistanis are living paycheck to paycheck. It’s difficult to manage unexpected expenses (bills or emergencies) and sad to let go of good opportunities (discounts or investments). These things require immediate action and people usually have a few options, they either borrow from friends/family, get a salary advance from the employer (not a process people like), or worst-case scenario, they go to a loan shark.

All of these options aren’t ideal and lead to awkwardness, limits from the employer, or unwanted interest payments. This leads to stress and unproductiveness in an employee’s day-to-day life, leading to a higher turnover rate.

This is where Abhi steps in, started in April 2021, bringing financial freedom to salaried individuals, a Shariah-compliant solution that lets them access their own earned salary, anytime, anywhere. We address the bigger problem and provide people the leverage to live a stress-free life by giving them access to their rightly earned salary. This service is free of cost for the employer and there is no operational hassle for HR. We provide earned salary access to the employees without affecting the payroll of the company and financially empower them so that they can make smarter financial decisions. We’re changing the landscape of the payroll and how an average employee spends/receives their salaries. Back in July 2021, the company started its operations in Karachi with a team of almost 10 people. Since then it has expanded to around 80 employees and two cities, Karachi and Lahore. The concept of EWA is fairly very common abroad, some startups like Wagestream, Payactiv, and Refyne are already doing it. However, Abhi is the first player in Pakistan

Q. How impressive is your business to raise funds from venture capitalists (VCs)?

A. In just a year we were able to scale from 0 to 200+ companies in Pakistan, which helped us raise the $17 million Series A round at a $90 million valuation with the global VCs on board. This round was led by SeedInvest, one of the top VC firms investing in fintechs, with their first investment in Pakistan.

Q. Do you think your fintech services are competing with banks to some extent?

A. Pakistan has a lot more to improve when we talk about the financial infrastructure. The market is so big that there is a big space for everyone to come and improve upon. Everyone is playing a part in bridging gaps and enabling the economy. This is where you will see fintechs and banks partnering up to support each other. Similarly, Abhi has signed a memorandum of understanding with UBL and Bank Alfalah to provide EWA facilities to their employee banking account holders, which is the first time in Pakistan and will be live soon. We are a non-banking finance company (NBFC) license. The NBFCs are regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. This license is not for players like a bank. EWA is not treated as a loan because the repayment terms require payment within one month, and there is no interest payments requirement. Abhi allows you to access the salary you have earned to date and once the repayment is done, Abhi earns its fee.

Q. What are the products and services offered by your fintech company?

A. We are currently a B2B company and offer four main products.

1) EWA allows employees to access their earned income 24/7 through Abhi’s mobile app or via SMS. The balance is shown on Abhi’s mobile app, which increases every day, with the maximum amount being reached on the last day of the month. Users are charged a fixed fee on every transaction and the transacted amount gets deducted automatically and the remaining salary gets credited into the user’s account on payday. EWA is only for those employees that have their companies registered with Abhi.

2) Invoice factoring is a financial wellness service, through which businesses can borrow against their future cash flows, allowing them to optimise their operations, reduce their overall cost, and have more control over their cash flows. An invoice is uploaded onto Abhi’s system and validated before a credit line is provided to a customer. Customers also have access to the Abhi vendor portal which they can use to make direct payments to their vendors utilising the approved credit, this way all transactions are transparent.

3) Being a financial wellness platform, late salaries go against Abhi’s values. To solve this problem, the facility of payroll processing is available, which is a business portal through which employers can run their payroll on-demand to any bank account or wallet in the country and have a dedicated platform to manage their employee’s salaries without any hassle.

4) For businesses that are facing cash flow constraints, our company offers the facility of payroll financing to bridge the gap between inflows and outflows, enabling them to pay their employees’ salaries on time and have greater control over their finances.